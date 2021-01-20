With great sadness we inform you that the co-founder of Fat Kitty City, Ed Minghelli departed this life on Sunday February 14th.

He passed peacefully in his own bed with wife Cindy, son Anthony, and his extended furry family by his side. Ed was diagnosed with aggressive brain cancer few weeks ago and has been spending time surrounded by family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation and include 'In memory of Ed' in the cause section.

"We are helping to end needless suffering"- Ed