In Memoriam
With great sadness we inform you that the co-founder of Fat Kitty City, Ed Minghelli departed this life on Sunday February 14th.
He passed peacefully in his own bed with wife Cindy, son Anthony, and his extended furry family by his side. Ed was diagnosed with aggressive brain cancer few weeks ago and has been spending time surrounded by family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation and include 'In memory of Ed' in the cause section.
"We are helping to end needless suffering"- Ed
Donate
Your financial gift can mean a world of difference to a helpless, abused animal. Please help us to continue our mission to end needless suffering and find homes for abandoned pets.
Adopt
Fat Kitty City has cats, kittens, and yes, even dogs, available for adoption! Visit our adoptions page to find out more and check out our current listings of available pets.
Foster
Are you an animal lover and have space in your heart and home to help get these fur babies ready for their fur-ever homes? Then you'd be a perfect Foster parent volunteer!
Volunteer
Our strength and success comes from our amazing and dedicated team of volunteers. We are always looking for more volunteers (both adults and youth are welcome!) to help.
Shop
Support Fat Kitty City by purchasing apparel and products at our eBay store. New items will appear throughout the year, so check back in the future. And don't miss out on the current items!
Thousands of Cats Rescued
(and counting)
4000 Cats Adopted (to happy homes)
300 Permanent Sanctuary Residents
50 Dedicated Volunteers
Ready to Adopt?
Fill out an Adoption Application Form Now...
Due to the high volume of adoption applications that we are receiving, daily, please be patient. We review them on a first-come/first-served basis, and we will contact you as soon as we can. Thank you for your understanding.